dewitt

Jeff DeWit in 2015.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — The leader of the Arizona Republican Party is telling members of the party’s executive committee that it may not be legally or logistically possible to hold a meeting this week to consider canceling the state-run presidential primary election.

And with a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to opt out, that may quash any hopes by the Maricopa County Republican Committee to instead have the party run its own vote.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?