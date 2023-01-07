PHOENIX — Maricopa County supervisors are bringing in a former state Supreme Court chief justice to figure out what went wrong with ballot printers on Election Day.

The announcement Friday comes as failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to insist that the problems that kept tabulators from reading the ballots was an intentional act designed to depress Republican votes and deny her the election.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?