USPS metal mailboxes for rural homes with I voted stickers for vote by mail
Steve Heap

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Republican Committee wants the state GOP to cancel Arizona's normal presidential preference election and instead hold its own vote — one that would not include any mail-in balloting and would require anyone who wants to vote to show up and vote in-person on Election Day. 

If Arizona GOP executive director Jeff DeWit signs on and cancels the normal election, the party would run its own statewide vote next year -- a tall task that one former state party official said would create insurmountable problems. 

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?