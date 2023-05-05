willoughby

Chandler Republican Julie Willoughby signs legal paperwork Friday as the newest House member just hours after being appointed by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.;

 Arizona House of Representatives

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Friday appointed a replacement for a state lawmaker who was expelled from the Arizona House of Representatives last month, giving House Republicans the 31st vote they need to control the chamber and move bills without support from minority Democrats.

The board appointed Julie Willoughby to replace the ousted Liz Harris and represent Legislative District 13, which covers parts of Chandler, Gilbert and Sun Lakes.

