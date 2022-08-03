Election 2022 Senate Arizona

Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks to supporters at a campaign party Tuesday in Chandler.

 Rick Scuteri AP

PHOENIX — Blake Masters will lead the bid by Republicans to take back control of the U.S. Senate.

The venture capitalist who said Congress should not have certified the 2020 election of Joe Biden combined the backing of Donald Trump and financial support from tech giant and Pay Pal founder Peter Thiel to roll over businessman Jim Lamon, who largely self-funded his campaign.

