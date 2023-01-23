PHOENIX — A lawyer for Kris Mayes says Abe Hamadeh is not entitled to his requested do-over of his legal bid to install him as the state’s attorney general.

Alexis Danneman told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen the plea by the Republican contender for a new trial is both too little and too late.

