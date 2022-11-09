candidate mccaa

Clea McCaa discusses some of his campaign priorities with a citizen at a meet-and-greet function in July.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Clea McCaa’s projected victory as the new mayor-elect of Sierra Vista was almost prophetic.

Nearly 40 years ago, the Sierra Vista native told his late football coach on a bus before a regional playoff game he was going to be the mayor of Sierra Vista someday.

