SIERRA VISTA — Clea McCaa’s projected victory as the new mayor-elect of Sierra Vista was almost prophetic.
Nearly 40 years ago, the Sierra Vista native told his late football coach on a bus before a regional playoff game he was going to be the mayor of Sierra Vista someday.
Unofficial results from early voting, mail-in ballots and all 17 vote centers show McCaa — a retired U.S. Army colonel and past president of the Greater Huachuca Area NAACP — fulfilling his promise on Nov. 8 by outdistancing his two candidates with 4,386 votes. Challenger Steve Conroy finished second with 3,503 votes while former Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray tallied 2,964 ballots.
When Cochise County’s election website posted its initial 8 p.m. results, Conroy was just 913 votes behind McCaa, and he said he liked his chances.
"I think I'm sitting in pretty good shape at the moment," he said. "We’ll see what happens when the rest of the votes come in. I'm looking forward to seeing how it works out. I'm feeling pretty comfortable about it right now."
An hour later McCaa’s lead lengthened considerably and he was outdistancing Conroy and Gray.
"It's going to be what it's going to be," Gray said Tuesday night. "I feel I ran a great race, did everything I could and had a lot to offer, especially with my experience. But it's not over until it's over, and we'll see where I'm at when all the official votes are counted."
For McCaa, maybe a little bit of 40-year-old clairvoyance helped in a tight three-way mayoral race.
But in any case, it’s a victory he worked his tail off for.
"At 10 p.m. when I saw I had a pretty sizable lead, I said 'I don't believe this, is this for real,'" McCaa said Wednesday. "I turned to a friend and said, 'does this mean what I think it means?' I was actually starting to feel nervous."
The message McCaa hammered home at a public forum debate that he would “fight for businesses, families, and work every day to make sure Sierra Vista is the greatest city” seemed to resonate loud and clear with voters.
He not only got their attention; he got their votes.
He also went out to the streets, and for five hours each Wednesday since he vigorously started campaigning for the mayoral position he envisioned himself having as an 18-year-old Buena High School senior. He met with people from various walks of life and businesses, listening carefully to what they wanted in their city and from its mayor.
And he paid close attention.
“When I did my 'Walking on Wednesday,' I told my wife I felt I really need to get with people to listen instead of preach, to hear their concerns and take good note of what they were saying," said McCaa "What people told me is that they want local government to be more visible and collaborative, and that this was the first time anyone running for a local elected office has approached them like this.”
McCaa did not invent the wheel as a candidate-for-the-people and certainly hasn’t been the only candidate in the city’s political history for meeting and listening to people’s needs and wants.
But his passion for their concerns on real issues connected with voters from the day McCaa hit the pavement, pledging to fix problems one issue at a time.
As the polls showed, voters trusted his concerns and believed he meant it.
More than anything, McCaa wanted the citizens of Sierra Vista to know he was not going or to be what he referred to as a “lip-service kind of guy.”
"I’ve always had the ability for leadership and to bring people together because people listen to me. I hope to fulfill that promise," said McCaa, who celebrated his unofficial victory with a round of golf at Fort Huachuca's Mountain View Golf Course Wednesday.
Apparently, they got the message.
"What I'm going to do when I take over as mayor is what I said I'm going to do with the help of this great community: Continue to make Sierra Vista the greatest city in Arizona," he said.