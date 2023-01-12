SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista crossed the threshold into a new era of leadership Thursday when Clea McCaa was sworn in as the city's 21st mayor in its 66-year history of traditionally electing Republicans as mayor.
"I'm as ready as I'll ever be," he said in a private moment before a ceremonial passing-of-the-gavel ceremony as a crush of photographers snapped group photos of a smiling McCaa with his supporters.
In front of nearly 200 people who filled the Mona Gibson Room at the Sierra Vista Public Library, McCaa raised his right hand, placed his left one on a Bible held by his wife Ramona and repeated the oath of office he pledged to uphold as Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels swore him in as Sierra Vista's new mayor.
This was McCaa's day, and he mugged for more photos with everybody who approached him before and after the ceremony.
"It's an honor to present you with your personal gavel," former mayor Rick Mueller told him during the passing-of-the-gavel ceremony. "And remember: You only have to use it when you need to."
In return, McCaa gave Mueller the gavel he had used for the 12 years as mayor mounted a plaque.
"I'm going to work for you," a jubilant McCaa told the a cheering crowd. "I am going to work for you."
Three city council incumbents — Carolyn Umphrey, William Benning and Mark Rodriguez, who all won in the November election — were also sworn in.
McCaa hardly had a moment for a celebratory party among well-wishers following the ceremony. An hour after he was sworn, the former U.S. Army colonel was presiding over his first city council meeting, facing an agenda of new business he and council members were ready to tackle.
But McCaa — a pastor at the Sierra Vista 1st Church of God in Christ and co-owner of two military-oriented businesses — knew the job was going to be anything but a cakewalk even if he promised to “make local government more visible and collaborative,” as he said in his campaign.
Elected as a Democratic mayor in a city that has long been a GOP stronghold, McCaa won 39% of the votes in a three-way race, defeating challenger Steve Conroy and Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray when 61.10% of the city’s 77,394 registered voters cast their ballots Nov. 8.
McCaa — who for years has given back to the city he was born in innumerable ways, from starting an after-school youth program called Sierra Vista Dream Center to handing out food boxes once a month in Fry Town — will now begin in earnest with perhaps his most challenging assignment: Guiding Sierra Vista into a new era of change and growing pains as he pledged he would during his campaign and debate forums.
“I’ve always had the ability for leadership and to bring people together because people listen to me,” he said following his win in November. “I hope to fulfill that promise.”
Like all newly elected mayors, McCaa has his work cut out for him, especially learning the ropes as to how city business is conducted.
On Thursday afternoon, Sierra Vista's new mayor rolled up his sleeves, took the gavel in his hand, called his first city council meeting to order and got his feet wet as he listened to council members discuss approving a resolution for adding amendments to Chapter 94 of the city ordinance.
