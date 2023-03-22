PHOENIX — State senators voted Tuesday to require new elections any time a certain number of voters claim they were “disenfranchised.’’

SB 1694, given preliminary approval on a voice vote, would define that to include any time people signed affidavits they had to wait more than 90 minutes outside a polling place. But as crafted, it may not differentiate between those who couldn’t vote and those who stayed and eventually did cast a ballot despite the wait time.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?