Anna Salcido is running for re-election on Tombstone City Council, representing Ward 1. She …
Tombstone City Council candidate Colin Regan is running against Ward 1 incumbent Anna Salci…
Charlene McMahon is running against incumbent Brian Davis for a Tombstone City Council seat,…
David Legas is running against Tombstone City Council incumbent Bill Barlow of Ward 2 for a …
James Newbauer is running for Tombstone City Council, representing Ward 4.
Sherry Rudd is one of two Tombstone candidates running for mayor against long-time Mayor Dus…
Steve McNeely is one of two Tombstone mayoral candidates running against long-time Mayor Dus…