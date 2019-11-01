TOMBSTONE — Voters who live in Tombstone Unified School District are being reminded to return their ballots for the district’s bond election.
While it’s too late to mail the ballots, they can be hand-delivered to the County Recorder’s Office, 1415 Melody Lane in Bisbee anytime from now until Nov. 5, or dropped off at the school district Replacement Center, 411 North Ninth Street in Tombstone on Nov. 5. Unlike the recorder’s office, ballots cannot be accepted at the Tombstone site prior to election day. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. election night, Nov. 5, 2019. Late ballots will not be counted.
The Tombstone Unified School District governing board voted in support of the $10 million bond proposal at its June 12 board meeting. If approved by voters, the extra funds will be used for such capital improvements as facility repairs, maintenance, renovations and security upgrades, to name a few priority projects.
Buildings and facilities at all four district sites — Tombstone High School, Walter J. Meyer and Huachuca City schools and the John L. Wyatt building — are in need of major upgrades, according to school officials.
Voters are being asked to approve the additional funding through a “yes” or “no” vote. If the bond fails, the proposed improvements will not happen.
According to a recent email from the county recorder’s office, of the 5,000 ballots sent out in Tombstone School District, 1,457, or 29 percent, have been returned.