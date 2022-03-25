PHOENIX — An examination of Maricopa County election equipment has concluded that none of the machines used to tally votes were connected to the internet as some had charged.
But it is unlikely to end questions about the conduct of the 2020 election and persistent, if unverified, claims that Donald Trump actually outpolled Joe Biden in Arizona.
The report, issued Wednesday by former Congressman John Shadegg, said the three experts he hired “found no evidence that the routers, managed switches, or election devices connected to the public internet.’’ And he said that there are no routers, managed switches or “Splunk logs’’ in the ballot tabulation center.
That was one of the key charges raised by those who insisted the results cannot be trusted.
Shadegg did say the experts found that the county’s Office of Enterprise Technology, which provides the computer structure for all county departments, does have routers and switches that do connect to the public internet.
“However, the only election related information on the OET is registration information and records,’’ the report says, and plays no role in the ballot tabulation process. Shadegg also said that the office’s equipment is never connected, whether by wire or wirelessly, to the ballot tabulation center or any equipment there which he said is “air-gapped’’ from all outside equipment or systems.
He said no ballot tabulation information is ever received by, sent to or stored in the OET.
The report comes six months after Senate President Karen Fann and county officials agreed to allow outside experts examine the equipment.
That solution solved the county’s concern about having the equipment end up in the hands of Cyber Ninjas, the firm that Fann had hired to conduct an audit of the 2020 election. County officials didn’t trust Doug Logan, who heads that firm, as he had said even before the audit began that he believed the election results were fraudulent.
But Fann was unwilling to accept the county’s assurances that the equipment was not compromised.
The solution was hiring Shadegg who, in turn, hired three experts who, having been sworn to secrecy, would examine the equipment.
Fann told Capitol Media Services at the time that the deal meant the state would “have access to everything we wanted.’’
“This was a huge win for us,’’ she said.
On Wednesday, however, Fann was not ready to say that she is satisfied that everything has been resolved and all the questions have been answered.
“I haven’t read it yet,’’ she said, declining to comment until she has had a chance to go through the report. Nor was Fann willing to say that the audit, which gained national attention, is now complete.
But Bill Gates, who chairs the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said he’s seen enough.
“The unanimous conclusions of this expert panel should be a final stake in the heart of the Senate’s so-called ‘audit,’ ‘’ he said in a prepared statement. “Whenever impartial, independent and competent people have examined the county’s election practices, they have found no reason to doubt the integrity of those practices.’’
But Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, who is campaigning for secretary of state on the platform that the election was rigged, the results should be decertified, and the state’s 11 electoral votes should be withdrawn from Biden, said the new report proves nothing.
“I’ve not seen the report myself,’’ he told Capitol Media Services. “But if it is as you say, all that shows is there was no external internet connection.’’
That, Finchem said, proves nothing about the accuracy of the results.
“You’re seriously asking us to ignore all the other evidence,’’ he said.
Finchem has said, for example, a whistleblower from an anonymous email source said that some Democrats “injected’’ 35,000 fraudulent ballots into the Pima County total. No evidence has been produced to support that claim.
Finchem said it is “sophomoric’’ to think that the report from Shadegg ends the matter.
Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Apache Junction, who heads the Senate Government Committee, said she, too, has not seen the report. But Townsend said she still has questions about whether the experts actually got to examine the equipment or instead had to rely on answers furnished by county election officials.
That, however, does not appear to be the case. Shadegg said that he and the experts examined the facilities and equipment themselves.
Shadegg did acknowledge that the review he was hired to conduct did not go to various other allegations about how ballots were physically handled, activities at polling locations, or any other procedural questions about how the 2020 election was run.
The report comes as court fights continue over efforts to access the records of Cyber Ninjas.
Judges in two separate cases have ruled that documents in the hands of the company that relate to the audit are public records as they were produced to perform a public function, in this case, auditing the election results. Those decisions have so far been affirmed by appellate courts. But Logan has continued to refuse to comply.