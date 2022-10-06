SIERRA VISTA — With three seats on Sierra Vista Unified District’s governing board up for grabs, voters will have their work cut out when they cast ballots Nov. 8 to decide who they want to help the district with the task of establishing its accountability for performance and student achievement for the next four years.
It will be anything but easy.
Following a forum debate at the Rothery Educational Service Center Nov. 5 hosted by the Sierra Vista Unified Education Association, 50 community members heard arguments from four candidates vying for two four-year seats — and another for a two-year seat — on why they should be elected to guide SVUSD in setting policies and ensuring it adheres to state standards.
Lee Chadbourn, who is running for one of those seats, was absent from the debate.
“A board member should be the bridge between the community and the schools,” said Donald Lee, a U.S. Border Patrol agent seeking a board seat. “We should set the goals and direction of the district, allow the superintendent flexibility to accomplish (his goals), govern in a legislative fashion … as well as overseeing and approving the use of fiscal resources.”
Kyle Kiyabu — who is running unopposed for a two-year seat currently held by Jennifer Fero — echoed some of Lee’s sentiments. Fero was appointed interim replacement for former board vice president Connie Johnson, who resigned in the spring
“We as governing board members are responsible for enforcing policies,” said Kiyabu, a retired U.S. Army veteran.
Former SVUSD registered nurse Pat Rochford told the audience a board member should set the course of study and academic standards for the district.
“They should be very much involved in what students are learning,” she added.
Jenny Ralston, a licensed Realtor and community member since 1963, said a board member needs to work for the best interest for both the student and the public.
“ ... The board will … determine the goal of our district and set district policies that are a clear representation and voice of what our community envisions for the service of our students," she said.
Running for her second term, Hollie Sheriff said board members need to stay focused on what’s best for students, what’s happening in schools and what the district can do to attract and retain good educators.
“I believe the board is most powerful and influential when we work together to build something positive that everyone can get behind and support,” said Sheriff, who served on SVUSD's Bond Oversight Committee five years ago.
On changes candidates would like to see for the current board, Lee wanted a more customer-service oriented board with a “we can and will do better attitude. I want to be a district that stands out for the right reasons.”
“I want to see this district be the best in the city, county and in the state,” Kiyabu told the crowd.
Rochford envisioned more community involvement with the governing board.
“I want to encourage parents to come to meetings and work sessions,” she said. “We could be on the same page to help one another.”
Ralston saw a board that will work together with openness.
“If elected, I hope to see a board that is diverse in individual thought and a great representation of our community … that will work together for the betterment of our students and district.”
Sheriff said the board needs to ensure a strong financial foundation and encourage respectful communication and collaboration with stakeholders.
“If I am re-elected, I will bring continued support for our current superintendent and the vision and direction he’s moving us toward,” she added.
To increase recruitment and retain jobs, Lee believes improving the culture in the district’s schools and image is crucial.
“Pull out all the stops on recruiting, take a more focused, target approach,” he said. “The board and administration need to come up with a list of genuine commitments to staff, students and parents along with a plan to achieve them.”
Kiyabu felt meeting with district staff was vital.
“Find out what issues are bothering them, and let’s try to address them,” he said.
“Teachers need to be acknowledged and appreciated more than they are,” Rochford said, “and to ensure the safety for the staff and children.”
Ralston believed creating better incentives for staff would help in attracting teachers.
“We need to make our district the place we want to work, not just a place where one works,” she emphasized.
Sheriff reminded the public how Arizona’s teaching shortage and sketchy public education funding has become a big problem in recruiting.
“We have to constantly be looking at improving pay and benefits, and the budget has to be managed in a way that makes this a priority,” she said. “The next most important thing the board can do is strengthen our district’s climate and culture by creating the conditions for a professional, respectful and supportive work environment.”
On the issue of public school funding, Lee said the governing board could help rally the community and organizations to petition for a measure on an upcoming ballot to fix the current Aggregate Expenditure Limit measure handcuffing school districts.
“We need to continue to cut expenses and be fiscally responsible about spending, in case there is a shortfall,” he added.
Rochford, Kiyabu, Ralston and Sherrif all said they would also urge the community to reach out to the Legislature on the AEL problem.
“We need to make our public aware and have them help in bringing the need to fix the AEL through our legislators,” said Ralston. “They need to hear from their constituents that AEL needs addressing.”
Sheriff concurred.
“We need to speak with a united voice … to include our business and community leaders … to advocate to our state legislators why this problem needs to be fixed quickly and permanently,” she added.
When it came to improving employees’ workloads, Lee emphasized the need for a fully-staffed district to eliminate over-burdening its staff.
“Re-evaluate policies, programs and procedures with input from staff to decrease workload(s),” he said. “Put a focus on showing value to every single employee of the district.”
With demands on teachers more challenging due to increased testing at the state and federal levels, Ralston said receiving input from educators is vital.
“I would want to hear from and listen to teachers as to what they believe would best help them,” she added.
Teachers have been asked to be everything to everyone, Sheriff pointed out, and the stress involved has pushed longtime educators to leave.
“Board members alone are not going to have the solution to the workload problem,” she said. “(We) must … ensure that the foundation of the district — the finances, resources and policies are in place. So this has to be an ongoing conversation throughout the district where the best possible solutions are going to come from our people.”