PHOENIX — The No. 2 Republican in the state senate is telling county election officials they cannot use electronic equipment to cast, record and tabulate ballots unless it is manufactured and assembled in the United States — something not currently available.

But local officials are saying the senate leader has no idea about what he is talking about. And Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is telling those same county officials they are free to ignore those claims.

