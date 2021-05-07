PHOENIX — Senate President Karen Fann said Friday she may not pursue a controversial door-to-door canvass of some neighborhoods as part of an audit of the 2020 election returns.
In a letter to the Department of Justice, Fann did not deny that the contract she signed with Cyber Ninjas requires the firm to "conduct an audit of voting history'' in at least three precincts. That includes phone calls and going to homes to find out whether the person at that address actually voted in the election.
But Fann, responding Friday to concerns by the federal agency, now says the Senate "determined several weeks ago that it would indefinitely defer that component of the audit.''
That doesn't mean, however, it is off.
What it does mean, she said, is that if it is conducted that it will be done "in a manner that complies fully with the commands of the United States Constitution and federal and state civil rights laws.''
Fann then listed the requirements the Senate will impose on its canvassers, ranging from not being armed to telling people up front they are not under investigation.
Whether that will satisfy federal attorneys who specialize in election laws remains to be seen.
What's behind all this are claims by Cyber Ninjas that even before it had examined a single ballot — and even before signing a contract with Fann — it already had worked with others to do canvassing related to the 2020 General Election "in order to statistically identify voter registrations that did not make sense.''
In fact, the contract Fann signed with Cyber Ninjas says people already had been out to "knock on doors to confirm if voters actually lived at the stated address.''
"This brought forth a number of significant anomalies suggesting significant problems in the voter rolls,'' the document reads, though no specifics were provided.
It's what's comes next that has the Department of Justice concerned.
The contract says Cyber Ninjas may select at least three precincts "to conduct an audit of voting history related to all members of the voter rolls,'' focused in particular on those precincts where those yet-to-be-disclosed anomalies were found. There, the firm said it would conduct "a combination of phone calls and physically canvassing ... to collect information of whether the individual voted in the election.''
In a letter to Fann earlier this week, Pamela Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney, said the wording of the contract "raises concerns regarding potential intimidation of voters.'' And that, Karlan said, would violate the federal Voting Rights Act.
Fann, in her response, said there is no need to worry.
She promised that if the door-to-door questioning does occur, Cyber Ninjas won't select voters or precincts for canvassing based on race, ethnicity, sex, party affiliation or any "other legally protected status.''
Fann also said the people going door to door will not wear any badges, insignias or other symbols suggesting they are in any way association with law enforcement, immigration enforcement or the military. Instead, she said, they will "wear a brightly colored shirt'' identifying them as working for the firm hired by the Senate.
And she said canvassers will not ask people how they voted, will use a "pre-approved, standardized script with non-leading questions,'' and will make it clear up front that participation is voluntary.
"If canvassing is necessary to complete the audit, we believe these protocols, which will be reinforced through training programs, would permit the Senate to discharge its legislative oversight and investigative functions without compromising the rights or privacy of any voter,'' Fann wrote.
Separately, Fann told Karlan there is no reason to worry about the security of the ballots themselves, though she acknowledged "some early and well publicized challenges.''
That includes the ability of at least one TV reporter to get into the supposedly secure Veterans Memorial Coliseum without detection and the use of blue pens by those reviewing the ballots.
That last point is critical as the scanners can read both black and blue markers. And if a worker put an extra mark on a ballot for Biden, that could be read as an "overvote,'' disqualifying the ballot from being tallied.
Now, said Fann, "the security protocols at the audit site have been made very strong.''
She said the ballots and electronic tabulation equipment are subject to continuous video surveillance, including a live stream to the public online, with armed security personnel 24 hours a day. Fann said there is a "carefully documented chain of custody'' of the ballots.
Fann said there is no need for Karlan's concern for any violation of laws that require election officials maintain all records related to a federal election for at least 22 months.
"Not a single ballot or other official election document has been destroyed, defaced, lost or adulterated during the course of the audit,'' the Senate president said. "And we are confident that our strong security infrastructure has minimized to the greatest extent feasible the risk of any such breaches in the future.''
An aide to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs called it "encouraging'' if the Senate scraps the idea of door-to-door knocking.
"The Secretary of State's office has been getting calls from voters concerned about this part of the 'audit,' '' said Murphy Hebert. But Hobbs, who has been critical of the whole exercise from the beginning, said she worries about what happens if Fann decides to pursue those face-to-face questions.
"If the canvassing is run anything like the counting, it's likely that any policies the Cyber Ninjas come up with will be insufficient and will be frequently disregarded,'' Hobbs said in a prepared response.
The Department of Justice isn't the only one questioning the whole idea of what is in the Senate contract with Cyber Ninjas and what yet may happen.
"Political canvassing, encouraging people to go out and vote in your community, that is not intimidating,'' said Jared Davidson, counsel for Project Democracy, wrote in a letter last month to Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas. "But having an arm of the government, in this case a contractor with the Senate, going out and interrogating voters under the implication that there's somehow been illegality is absolutely intimidating.''