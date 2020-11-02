Senators Martha McSally and Ted Cruz joined other Republicans for a large rally in Sierra Vista Sunday.

rally 1

Incumbent Arizona US Senator Martha McSally charges Sunday’s electrified crowd during her #AZFighter Tour visit to Sierra Vista. Several hundred people attended the rally.
rally 2

Texas Senator Ted Cruz acknowledges Sunday’s crowd while making his address in Sunday’s Martha McSally gathering at the Cochise County Republican Headquarters.
rally 3

A raucous crowd heartily cheered on their candidates at Sunday’s Republican rally in Sierra Vista.
rally 4

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward prepares Sunday’s crowd for Senator Martha McSally.
rally 5

Sierra Vistan Laura Davis has high praise for President Trump as she attends Sunday’s GOP rally in Sierra Vista.
rally 6

Congressional District 2 candidate Brandon Martin welcomes Sunday’s attendees at the #AZFighter Tour rally in Sierra Vista.
rally 7

Senator Martha McSally makes her way through the Cochise County Republican Headquarters prior to making a campaign speech in Sunday’s rally in Sierra Vista.
rally 8

State Treasurer Kimberly Yee takes part in Sunday’s McSally rally in front of the Cochise County Republican Headquarters.

Tags