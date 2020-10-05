PHOENIX — The Attorney General's Office is seeking to quash efforts by state and county election officials to use video screens to allow some people with disabilities or illnesses to vote.
At a hearing Monday, Assistant Attorney General Michael Catlett argued that there is no legal authority to use video screens to help people cast their ballots even when it is impossible for them to provide what he contends is the requirement for face-to-face contact.
Catlett told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner that "special elections boards" set up in each county can go out to help people who are otherwise unable to fill out their own early ballots. He said, though, they actually have to physically present the ballot to that person.
"Arizona law doesn't allow for virtual voting," Catlett said. And he said if state or county election officials want to permit that they should go to the legislature and ask for the law to be amended.
But attorney Joshua Bendor, who represents Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, said state law already contemplates what is being used her by authorizing these special election boards which are composed of one Republican and one Democrat. He said one purpose of these boards is to deal with people who cannot have face-to-face contact with election workers.
Sometimes, he said, that might be a person who has a compromised immune system. And Bendor said the issue has become more complex now with COVID-19 and questions of whether it's safe for not just election workers but voters who are in nursing homes or other facilities.
And Bendor pointed out that, regardless of what state law allows, there is a requirement under the Americans with Disabilities Act for government agencies to make "reasonable accommodations" to deal with those who need special help.
That drew a retort from Catlett that is it his office, and not state or county election officials, who enforce the ADA in Arizona.
Catlett even suggested that Fontes and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs actually have a broader goal in mind than helping a handful of voters who need this kind of assistance.
"It's fairly clear that the contemplate 100% virtual voting," he told Warner, saying that Fontes plans to use FaceTime to allow people to vote online, "which is completely insecure."
This isn't just about Maricopa County.
Hobbs has released her own similar "guidelines" for election officials throughout the state. And they, too, clearly allow for video voting.
Catlett complained that those guidelines are far too broad, allowing for "full video voting" if someone is unable to mark a ballot.
"There's no connection that has to be because of illness or injury or physical limitation or qualifying disability under the ADA or under the federal law," he said. "There's any number of reasons why somebody may be unable to mark their ballot."
In fact, he said, the guidelines even allow for video voting for people who are "uncomfortable" with face-to-face voting due to COVID-19.
"The way their policies are written, if you forgot to request a mail-in ballot, you're afraid to go to the polls in person due to COVID, you would qualify to take advantage of this procedure," Catlett said.
Bendor said that's what this is all about.
"This case is about the recorder's attempt, using a very targeted policy, to ensure the disabled people in Maricopa County who are physically unable to mark their own ballots due to disability can vote in the election this year," he said.
Catlett also brushed aside concerns about board members getting into nursing homes, assisted care centers and other facilities. He said the Department of Health Services has decreed that election workers are "essential" and are permitted to enter these premises.
That argument didn't particularly impress Warner.
"It seems to me the issue is not whether people have permission to go into care facilities but whether it's safe," he said. "If I'm the voter, the disability reason why I might need video has less to do with whether the law says those people are required to be able to come into my facility' than whether my doctor says I should be interacting with those people."
Warner, however, did seem concerned that the ability of counties to make special accommodations for voters with disabilities, whether permanent or temporary, like being confined with COVID, could be misused.
But Roopali Desai, representing Hobbs, said the evidence shows that's clearly not the case. She said that only 44 people have sought these arrangements in both this year's presidential preference primary in the spring and in the regular August primary.
She also told the judge that state election laws already allow for special accommodations "as recorders deem necessary." And Desai said it isn't necessary to have specific statutory authority for everything that they do.
For example, she said, the statute is silent on whether a special elections board can provide someone who is fluent in American Sign Language to assist a voter who is deaf and is confined.
Catlett, however, argued that what's being proposed here is not just different but also dangerous.
"It strips away the one method for voter integrity that the Arizona Legislature included in the statutory procedures," he said.
"It may be the wave of the future," Catlett told Warner.
"It may be a great thing," he continued, even if there are safeguards. "But all of those considerations need to be decided by the Arizona Legislature."
What the judge rules also could affect other kinds of situations.
Bendor said that it would preclude situations where someone who, due to illness or medical vulnerability issues, "meets" with the special election board through a window, tells them how she or he wants to vote, and then gives the board the permission to "sign" the ballot on her or his behalf.