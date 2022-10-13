PHOENIX — The Arizona Democratic Party is moving to defend elected Republican officials in Maricopa County from a lawsuit filed against them by their own party.

In new court filings, attorney Daniel Arellano said there is no legal basis for demands by the state and national GOP that the county change the rules for seasonal election workers to help attract more Republicans.

