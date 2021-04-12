PHOENIX — The state Senate is accepting private donations to complete its audit of the 2020 election.
But the question of whether the public will find out who is providing that cash remains unanswered.
Potentially more significant, Senate President Karen Fann acknowledged that the private companies that already have been hired for the $150,000 review may separately be taking money from outside sources directly — and not through the Senate. And that would be in a way that could hide not only who is giving the money but exactly how it is being used, beyond what's in the Senate contract.
The underlying problem, Fann told Capitol Media Services, is the audit is costing more than anticipated.
Some of that, she said, is the fault of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors which has refused to let the private companies hired by the Senate review the 2.1 million ballots and the election equipment at county offices. The board's position is that the results have been reviewed multiple times and they see no reason for additional waste of time and money.
"For example, right now we are arranging 24-hour security at the (state) Coliseum since the Board of Supervisors is refusing to let us anywhere near the building," she said.
"I want to make sure we have 24-hour surveillance, both live-streaming and video at all times, as well as physical security guards there," she said. "In that case, I've even had people that have security firms with bonded security people say, 'Hey, we're willing to contribute, we're willing to donate the time for some of your folks.' "
Fann said some checks have come in, unsolicited.
But that's just the tip of the financial iceberg.
Christina Bobb who works for the conservative One America News Network says she already has raised $150,000 through a web site called "Voice for Votes" to cover the costs incurred by the Senate as it attempts to determine if the results announced are accurate. That organization is set up under federal tax law as a social welfare organization which can engage in lobbying and advocacy, making the donations not tax deductible.
And as a social welfare organization it is not required to disclose its donors.
If the dollars were given to the Senate, there would at least be some official record of how the money was spent.
But the cash could end up going directly to the contractors that Fann hired to conduct the audit. And at that point there would be no public record at all.
Bobb did not return messages seeking details of the money she has raised, where it has come from, and whether the dollars would go to the Senate or to the contractors.
Fann acknowledged she had discussions with these outside firms retained by the state about raising their own cash.
"Many of them said there are organizations out there, there are grassroots, there are people willing to donate time and their expertise to help out," she said. "Some people have offered to donate services, whether it's with the analysis of this stuff, whether it's helping with security."
The Senate president said she's in a no-win situation in agreeing to take outside cash.
"It doesn't matter what we do,"' she said, with some criticizing the use of taxpayer dollars to conduct an audit while others don't want outside funds from unknown sources to finance it.
But she did acknowledged that there could be questions about firms that have contracts with the state out soliciting money on their own, with no disclosure to the public about who is providing those dollars. What Fann does not have as of now are answers.
"If the vendor is going to get grants for something, if they are getting people donating work or whatever, I can certainly ask them to see if and when that happens," she said.
"I would like to know who it is and to what amount and for what," Fann said. "We can certainly ask those questions."
Any move to take outside money — or even let the contractors get outside cash without running it through the Senate — comes just days after the legislature enacted a law to preclude counties from taking private grants to fund elections. Backers of that measure said that allowing such outside money, even if obtained through a grant process approved by county supervisors, raises questions about whether it is being spent to actually influence the outcome.
Fann said she didn't necessarily see the comparison.