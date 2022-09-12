Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected the latest effort by a group of election deniers — the fourth from members of "We The People" — to void and rerun the 2020 vote.

And the justices spurned their requests to let an out-of-state lawyer not licensed to practice here represent them despite their claim no Arizona lawyer is willing to take the job.