PHOENIX — Arizonans will be able to continue to vote early despite efforts by the Arizona Republican Party to have the practice declared illegal.

The Arizona Supreme Court on Friday rejected arguments by Alexander Kolodin that allowing people to fill out their ballots at their kitchen tables — or anywhere else — runs afoul of a constitutional provision that requires "secrecy in voting shall be preserved.''

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?