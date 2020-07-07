The following are candidates running in the primary for Tombstone, Benson and Huachuca City.
Tombstone
Candidates for Tombstone’s mayoral race include incumbent Dustin Escapule who will be running against Sherry Rudd and Stephen R. McNeeley.
One candidate must receive at least 50 percent of votes cast, plus one in order to win the primary.
Council Candidates
Ward I: Incumbent Anna T. Salcido is running against Colin Regan.
Ward II: Incumbent Bill Barlow is running against David Legas.
Ward III: Incumbent Brian T. Davis is running against Charlene McMahon.
Ward IV: James L. Newbaurer is running unopposed for a seat on Ward IV, as current councilmember Deb Bachman chose not to run for re-election.
Benson
Office of Mayor:
Vice-Mayor Joe Konrad is running unopposed for the mayoral seat, which is being vacated by the current Mayor Toney King who is running for a four-year term on council.
Council Candidates:
There are three four-year terms for council on the ballot. The candidates are: Councilmember Patrick Boyle, Councilmember Anicleto (Nick) Maldonado and current mayor, Toney King, Jr., who is stepping down as mayor to run for a council seat
Jeff Cook, as a write-in candidate who has served on Benson City Council in past years. There is one two-year term for council on the ballot. Current Councilmember Larry Dempster is running for that council seat unopposed.
Huachuca City
There are three four-year terms for city council on the ballot.
Council Candidates: Councilmember Jean Post, Councilmember Christy Hirshberg
Councilmember Joy Banks is not running for re-election, leaving a vacated four-year seat.