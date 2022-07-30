Purchase Access

PHOENIX — A new poll suggests it’s now Donald Trump’s Arizona Republican Party.

The survey done Wednesday by OH Predictive Insights finds the Trump-backed GOP candidates for the three highest state offices have opened commanding leads in their races ahead of Tuesday’s election.

