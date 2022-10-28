PHOENIX — The attorney for the U.S. House is urging the Supreme Court to reject a last-ditch effort by the head of the Arizona Republican Party to shield her phone records from the committee looking at the causes of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

In a filing late Friday, Douglas Letter said Kelli Ward was involved in activities, not only around the time of the 2020 election but for months after, that led to the riot. That, he told the justices, gives the panel the legal responsibility and the right to find out with whom she was communicating.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?