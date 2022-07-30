Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PHOENIX — The more than $18 million Karrin Taylor Robson has spent running for governor — $15 million from her own pocket — may be the only thing that has made the Republican primary a competitive race.

“It’s remarkable that she has spent $15 million and she’s just drawn even with her,’’ said political consultant Chuck Coughlin.

Tags