With early voting starting July 8, the Herald/Review turned to Cochise County’s director of elections Lisa Marra to answer your voting questions.
“All elections are important,” Marra said. “Local races have the biggest impact in that they impact you every day.”
The last day to register to vote was Monday, July 6, and the last day to request an early ballot by mail is July 24. Voters who are set up for early ballots have until July 31 to vote in person at the recorder’s office.
“Voters should find out who is on the ballot, and they can do it by going to our website,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know the candidates, but we encourage them to call them up and ask them questions for these local and smaller offices.”
There are four voting centers in Sierra Vista, with 18 in Cochise County. To find the closest center, voters can use the Arizona Voter Information Portal "find your polling locations" resource. The portal can also be used to request and track your ballot.
“If you request a ballot by mail, you need to vote that ballot,” the director of elections said, referring to the Aug. 4 election, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. “I encourage voters to research their options and understand they all have different parameters.”
Voters who are not registered cannot vote in the primaries, however to get registered for the Nov. 3 general election, visit servicearizona.com online, mail in the registration paperwork to the Cochise County recorder’s office, or fill out the forms at the recorder’s office in person.
The registration deadline for the general election is Oct. 5 at midnight and early voting begins Oct. 7. For more information, visit the Arizona Secretary of State website.
Marra said voting in person could mean waiting in Arizona’s infamous August heat as in-person voting centers might implement social distancing, allowing less voters to enter at a time. Arizona has gone through one election already during the COVID-19 pandemic during March, Marra said.
“We’re in a pandemic and that could mean less equipment and less people allowed in a center at a time,” she said. “We have all these choices that other states don’t have so I look at some of these states that had major problems these last few months and they’re just not set up for with the options we have.”
Marra can be contacted for any further questions at LMarra@cochise.az.gov and the Cochise County Recorder’s Office can be reached at recorder@cochise.az.gov.