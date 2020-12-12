PHOENIX — The 11 electors pledged to Joe Biden are set to cast their votes Monday even as another court hearing is set in a bid to invalidate what they are doing and lawmakers look to see how the election was conducted.
Murphy Hebert, aide to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, has asked the media not to disclose the location of the event due to security concerns. There has been heightened tension around the election, with supporters of President Trump engaged in multiple protests and even what some have suggested might be a call to violence.
In fact, Hebert said, the 11 electors — their names are public because they appeared on the ballot adjacent to that of Biden — have been asked to limit who they invite.
The public will, however, be able to watch a live stream of the event at "www.facebook.com/SecretaryHobbs/live/'' beginning at 10 a.m.
Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee convene at 9 a.m. to hear testimony from Maricopa County election officials and members of the Elections Integrity Unit of the Attorney General's Office.
This event is taking place entirely online, at least in part amid concerns about COVID-19. In fact, both the House and Senate were entirely shuttered this past week after several lawmakers were exposed to presidential attorney Rudy Giuliani at a prior forum; Giuliani later tested positive for the virus.
The Judiciary Committee meeting will be available online at "azleg.gov'' by clicking on the link for the Senate, then the "live proceedings'' button, and finally selecting Senate Hearing Room 1 from the available options.
Monday, Pinal County resident Staci Burk will be in court in her bid to mount her own challenge to the results of the Nov. 3 election.
Burk, representing herself, claims to have information proving fraud and misconduct in how the election was conducted.
She wants Pinal County Superior Court Judge Kevin White to invalidate the results, even if the court hearing is occurring after the electors actually cast their ballots. Burk contends, as have others who have so far been unsuccessful in voiding the results, that they can argue the case right up until Jan. 6 when Congress meets to tally the votes cast by electors from all the states.
On Friday, attorney Roopali Desai asked White to throw out the case entirely. She said that while Burk is alleging fraud "she fails to allege sufficient facts to support these vague conclusions, let alone that any alleged misconduct would affect the results or at least tender it uncertain.''
Burk expressed frustration about efforts by Roopali to limit the scope of the hearing.
"I don't understand what the state's problem is with trying to hide some very serious election issues,'' she told the judge. "Doesn't the state have a right to know what's going on?''
White deferred any ruling on whether Burk gets to demand certain records and information.
Also, the attorney for state GOP chief Kelli Ward is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to void federal laws that sets Monday's deadline for the vote of the Electoral College.
In a last-ditch effort to salvage his case, Jack Wilenchik argues that his client was denied her legal right to inspect all the ballots cast in preparing her lawsuit claiming that Donald Trump really outpolled Joe Biden in Arizona. Instead, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner permitted inspection of only a random sample.
Warner, in limiting what Ward could review, pointed out that federal law required all legal disputes over the presidential election to be completed no later than this past Tuesday. That is known as the "safe harbor'' deadline for resolving electoral issues.