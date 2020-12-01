BENSON — While out enjoying Saturday’s Christmas OFF Main activities, be sure to stop by Endeavor Art Gallery where the work of 100 local artists will be on display.
Located at 198 E. Fourth St., the gallery features artwork by San Pedro River Arts Council members.
“Along with exhibits inside the gallery, nine local artists will have tables set up outside with artwork, jewelry and crafts,” said SPRAC President Linda Stacy. “This is a wonderful opportunity to shop for handmade Christmas gifts while supporting our local artists.”
SPRAC member and artist Mary Lee Bringham specializes in water colors and leather work while serving as the gallery’s learning center coordinator.
“We’re so excited about Saturday’s event,” she said. “The gallery is decorated for Christmas and looks beautiful. We have one-of-a-kind ornaments by some of our artists, jewelry and a variety of holiday-themed gift items that are sure to bring out the Christmas spirit in everyone.”
Not long after COVID caused facilities to close, Endeavor Art Gallery shut down for several months.
“We opened back up again in October, so the artists are looking forward to holding shows and other events again,” Stacy said.
“We encourage our docents and the public to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and enjoy being in the gallery.”