“Take everything one day at a time,” is the philosophy former police officer Stuart Cannold has lived by throughout his career in law enforcement, education and now as a published author of his new book, "Blueline of Life & Death."
Cannold said his book was inspired by 15 years of service as a reserve police officer with the Huntington Park Police Department in California, and is a mix of genres, pulling from his experience and supplemented with a bit of fiction, action and romance.
Cannold, a New York native, was born in Brooklyn in 1946 and grew up in the city and in New Jersey. Cannold had a troubled youth and alcoholism made him struggle through high school.
“I got out of high school with a 'D,' so I barely finished," he said.
After graduating high school in 1964, Cannold majored in journalism at Franconia College in New Hampshire. He spent four months in Southern California as an intern at Enterprise Newspapers in Bellflower. When he was offered a full-time job by his editor, he declined and returned to New Hampshire to finish his bachelor's degree.
After graduating from Franconia in 1968, Cannold worked as an operative for a detective agency, where he learned the state of Michigan would pay for his master’s degree if he worked as a teacher in the inner-city schools. Cannold took the opportunity and taught in the Detroit area for two years.
Cannold said many of his students in Detroit were troubled, many affiliated with gangs. However, Cannold realized through his own experience, “I found (out) that I had the ability to reach these kids.”
Cannold completed his master’s degree in education from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, in 1970. He moved to California, where he taught at a private school in Calabasas.
However, Cannold was arrested for public alcohol intoxication in 1974, lost his teaching job, but retained his teaching license.
After getting sober, Cannold got a job in the Los Angeles County School District working with students in the juvenile detention system. One of the parents of his students encouraged Cannold to continue his education, and he earned his doctorate in educational administration from United States International University of San Diego in 1981.
After 33 years as a teacher, including teaching undergraduate courses at the University of Phoenix and University of Redlands, Cannold knew he still wanted to achieve his childhood dream of becoming a police officer.
He applied for the police academy at California's Cerro Coso Community College and was able to attend evening classes. He graduated from the program in 1996 at the age of 50.
Cannold was hired by the Huntington Park Police Department and handled traffic enforcement.
“(Police work) was my first love,” said Cannold, whose call sign was “5Tom.”
After retiring from the department in 2011, Cannold was encouraged by his wife, Jo, and a family friend to write a book about his experiences on the force.
His notation on the back of his book: “When an officer leaves the station, they have no idea whether they will live through their shift or not.”
Cannold said "Blueline of Life & Death" is available through Amazon, Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista, and through his website at 5tompublishing.com. Cannold said customers ordering from he website will receive a signed book.
Roxanna McGinnis, owner of Get Lit Bookstore, said that carrying local authors’ books mutually benefits the local authors and her business.
“The local authors don’t have a lot of opportunity to get out there unless through an online cooperate seller," she said. "We’re happy to provide them an opportunity to sell their book. ... The community gets to know about a book that they might not have known about before.”
Cannold’s book was published in September, so McGinnis said that it’s too early to gauge her customers’ response. She said she has enjoyed the collaboration with Cannold.
Cannold will be having a book signing event at Bisbee Books & Music on Jan. 9 from noon to 3pm.
When asked about what message he hopes the public will take from his book, Cannold said, “I hope that it's several messages: One, just because you're not dealt the hand you want, don’t give up; two, you can’t judge a book by its cover.”