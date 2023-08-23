How often do you consider the position and privilege as a child of God? Adoption has always been close to my heart. My mother was adopted. While I never knew my biological grandparents, the actions taken by my eventual grandparents to adopt a little girl from the Northwest and to raise her was the greater love worthy of my affection.
Even if there is no adoption your family, it should be close to the heart of every Christian. Adoption displays both the act and work of God for the salvation of His people.
Adoption is an act of free grace by which a child is received into a household and has all the blessings of the household. The child did not choose it. Instead, it begins outside of her. A judge determines by a legal declaration that a child now belongs to another household. Because the child is received into the household, she also has all the blessings of the household. She now enjoys the blessings of warmth, love, and provision.
The reason adoption touches us deeply is because it mirrors God’s act and work for the salvation of His people. By his faithful life and death on the cross, the Son of God secures our salvation. Our sin is entirely and justly forgiven by the heavenly Judge because Jesus stands in our place as the righteous advocate. He makes the great exchange to take our place. We stand before the righteous God by faith alone in Christ alone. As a result, Paul tells us that God transfers forgiven sinners into the kingdom of Christ (Colossians 1:13). Theologians call this declaration of right standing before God as “justification.”
The Judge is also our loving father. He welcomes us into His household. All that is in His house is privileged to His children. I bless my children with all the food, clothing, shelter, and, especially love, of my household. In the same way, the heavenly Father blesses His children with every spiritual blessing in Christ. I teach and train my children to mature. In the same way, the heavenly Father expects his children to grow in holiness. Theologians call this work of growing in holiness “sanctification.”
This expectation of holiness includes the means the Spirit of adoption (Rom. 8:12-15). What God expects of us, He also equips for us. Adoption is the gift of grace from beginning to end. While holiness is pursued but not perfect, yet the engine that drives the pursuit is always the right standing with God.
Adoption teaches us the truths of the position and privileges of being named a child of God. Rejoice as you rest on Christ alone as your advocate, for there is no condemnation for those in Christ Jesus. Walk in holiness since you have received His Spirit of adoption. To put it differently, be who you are in Christ.
Judson Marvel is pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church in Sierra Vista.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone