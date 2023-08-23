Judson Marvel

How often do you consider the position and privilege as a child of God? Adoption has always been close to my heart. My mother was adopted. While I never knew my biological grandparents, the actions taken by my eventual grandparents to adopt a little girl from the Northwest and to raise her was the greater love worthy of my affection.

Even if there is no adoption your family, it should be close to the heart of every Christian. Adoption displays both the act and work of God for the salvation of His people.

