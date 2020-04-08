“Always stay positive and never give up on the Lord. For He is the light of the world. He will guide us, if we are willing to heed his words,” is the message that Saki Leuluai shared with others after returning home from serving a 22 1/2 month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Papeete, Tahiti.
Like many other missionaries Leuluai had his mission cut short by just over a month. He noted that the COVID-19 virus did not affect him personally, but it did affect the work of sharing the gospel. The missionaries could only use email or other media such as Facebook or phone calls to contact people.
Leuluai commented that one of the best things about his mission is the attitude of the people. “In Tahiti, everyone is happy and always smiling. Everyone says hi to each other even though [they may not] know them. Just showing kindness is what matters.”
According to Leuluai, being on a mission has strengthened and blessed his family, “They are safe and even though we all have trials, we are still being watched over,” he added.
Leuluai feels he has grown so much over the past two years, doing things he has never done, getting out of his comfort zone and trying his best to become a better person. “I am trying to become the man I was destined to be. I have discovered and rediscovered new talents. By doing spiritual things like saying a prayer, morning and night, reading the scriptures and helping others, I have been blessed by doing these things on my mission and I know that has blessed other people as well.”
As for his future endeavors, Leuluai would like to go to college to get an education in physical therapy or construction. First, he hopes to find a job to earn money so that he can make it all happen.
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak