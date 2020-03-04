With the marvel of the internet I just listened to a sermon preached by a man who was a very good childhood friend. He has been a pastor for at least several decades, and as such I had not heard him speak. He was guiding the congregation in looking at a psalm where it seemed that God was absent. He happened to mention that in the Bible people credited or blamed God for bad weather, but we have other explanations. I do find it interesting, however, that if a hurricane, tsunami, drought, flood, or fire is really, really bad, we sometimes hear the pronouncement that it is an ‘act of God.’ Do we believe it? Probably not, although we may be quick to blame Him and thereby act as if we do.
But I wish to set before you a verse today that claims God to be the orchestrator of a bad environment. Obviously the verse says that. And it contains a lesson. We should not dismiss out of hand that possibility. The verse is Hosea 4:3 in the New International Version:
“Therefore the land mourns,
And everyone who lives in it languishes
Along with the beasts of the field and the birds of the sky,
And also the fish of the sea disappear.”
Each phrase has three accents in Hebrew except for our longer third line which has four. The longer phrase continues monotonously extending the second phrase in detailing who all is languishing or becoming exhausted. The words ‘mourns,’ ‘languishes,’ and ‘disappear’ are all words that could be used in today’s climate change discussion as it affects all living creatures, although that is not exactly our purpose here. The word ‘disappear’ has the core idea of being gathered in a harvest and therefore disappearing as a result.
When you look at the verse, you immediately realize that it is giving the reason for something, so you have to look back to see what that is. Hosea was a prophet who lived a little over 700 years before Christ. It was right after his time that the northern nation of Israel was disassembled by Assyria. Around 100 years later, Babylon did the same to Judah.
So before our verse, God through the prophet is telling the people why the weather has been unpleasant and unfruitful. Among their people there has been an absence of faithfulness, love, and knowledge of God. Instead, filling the vacuum, there is cursing, lying, murder, stealing, adultery, and violence. Now I wonder whether you see any characteristics of their society repeated in ours. Is there any day that you can watch the news or read the newspaper or visit with a friend and not see something of that? Or it may even be closer to home.
Hosea clearly was linking the bad environmental situation to the moral condition of the people. He was saying there is a lesson here. If God is the Creator, then He surely could affect weather and use it as an instructional tool. He could use it as discipline. He could use it to remind people of their helplessness so that they might seek Him. It could be a vehicle to draw people to Himself.
This is not the only place in the Bible that presents this kind of scenario. One could go to places like Leviticus 26:18-22, Zechariah 14:16-19, and Revelation 8:7-11 for judgments on the earth making life difficult for people.
We might say that weather has no such purpose today. Would you be right if you did? There could be an agenda in denying such purpose. We want to be in charge of our own lives, and yet oddly enough we don’t want to be responsible for the bad choices we make when we have been taught better. To deny God’s involvement gives us a little breathing space so we can do what we want.
And, may I just slip this in, that Jesus proved Himself to be the Lord of the weather in that He was the Man who calmed the sea.
We might say that the environment has no linkage to the condition of society for good or bad, but we must acknowledge that Hosea who wrote for God said that at least in one period of time it did. Must it be preposterous to think that it could have that linkage again?
Arlie Rauch has retired from 41 years as a pastor, thinks it should now be gardening season, and can be reached at arlieandruth@cox.net