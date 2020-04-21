Recently while reading Psalm 37 verse 11 caught my attention because of the promise of peace. The assumption is that peace is in scant supply, but a time is coming when it will be plentiful for a specific group of people.
The verse as it is presented in the Webster Bible of 1833 goes like this: “But the meek shall inherit the earth; and shall delight themselves in the abundance of peace.” You have probably heard something like that even if you have never read the Bible. Some people have treated it like a joke, but that would be an insult. Most people who do know it would likely say that Jesus spoke those words in the Sermon on the Mount. And He did. But the same statement is made more than once, at least the substance if not the exact words, in the Old Testament.
The first part of the verse is actually a promise or a prophecy. We need to remember that Jesus promised that there will be a new heavens and new earth. We forget that ‘earth’ part sometimes. For today’s purpose, I’m not so interested in the first part, but we need to understand who the ‘meek’ are so we know the people of this verse.
The Hebrew word for ‘meek’ refers to people who suffer in this world. It is not necessarily a physical suffering which many of us experience, but rather a moral and spiritual suffering. These people don’t find their final happiness in this world but seek to find it in God ultimately. And they are the ones to whom God pays attention. For an example, we might think of Lot who lived in Sodom and who soul was vexed because of the wickedness around him (2 Peter 2:7).
It was the last part of the verse that fascinated me. I can see a group of people almost beside themselves because finally they have come to a situation of peace like we have not known here and now. And that is promised them in large measure.
There are two words that need some explanation. The first one is ‘peace.’ Various translations handle it differently, but usually we would translate that word as it is here. It is the Hebrew ‘shalom.’ But that word has a far larger meaning than our ‘peace.’ It describes being in a normal relationship with God and therefore results in the total welfare of a person.
Many people are estranged from God and know nothing of this peace. Even those who trust the Lord do not yet have the fullest measure of this peace, but it is promised and will be realized. Being in a relationship with God is the one ingredient necessary for that total welfare. Romans 5:1 says that if a person is in Christ, he has peace with God; that statement is pointed and, though not exactly like Psalm 37:11, is related. You can possess peace with God now and yet still wait for its fullest experience.
The other word is the little word ‘in.’ Numerous versions of the Bible say ‘in’ even though a different Hebrew preposition is more commonly rendered that way. The more common translation of the Hebrew word used here would be ‘upon.’ So the thought is that peace has been provided and on that basis or foundation people will delight themselves. It will be like a continual celebration because of the environment of peace (total welfare).
I wonder whether you think you already experience the sum total of welfare that a person might have. I know I don’t. There are so many areas of life that lack something. There are activities I haven’t experienced that I wish I could have. My health and strength are not what I wish they were. The weather doesn’t always suit me. I wish my possessions were not always wearing out and having to be replaced. I wish there were peace and tranquility in the world. I wish our politics were not so outrageous. I wish there were no corona virus. And I could go on. I’m guessing most people identify with these statements.
That’s why I was excited to read the promise of the meek someday delighting themselves in the abundance of peace. Not just peace or total welfare, but the abundance of it! There will be plenty to go around and it will affect every area of the meek person’s experience. I guess the only question that remains is whether you and I are the meek.