Brian Barkdull, retired CEO of American Southwest Credit Union, and his wife, Gaylyn, retired Palominas Elementary school teacher, are leaving Jan. 4 to serve a 23-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as Area Church Communication Specialists in the Asia North Area. “We will live in Tokyo, Japan, but [this mission] takes in the countries of Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Guam, and Malaysia,” Gaylyn clarified. She added, “For now, we will be the only senior couple Communication Specialists living in Japan.”
The Barkdulls have lived in Sierra Vista for 23 years, moving from Idaho in 1998 with their three children. The family moved here so that Brian could take the CEO position at American Southwest Credit Union. Besides working, Brian and Gaylyn have both been involved in numerous service groups around the city. Brian has been involved with Rotary, District Scouting with the Boy Scouts of America, the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce, and the Legacy Foundation of South East Arizona, serving as chairman and member of all the organizations. Gaylyn has helped coach at Coronado Elementary for boys and girls basketball and girls softball. She also tutored students outside of school hours. For over a year she helped on a weekly basis at a horse rescue facility—Care for the Horses.
As a young man, Brian served a mission for the Church from 1977 to 1979 in Sapporo, Japan. Now the couple will serve together. Brian said, “About 10-years ago, we mapped out a plan for early retirement and a subsequent mission. About two years ago, we finalized our plans and then turned it over to the Lord to help us put the final pieces together.”
Of course, there were some initial concerns with planning to serve a mission, such as what to do with their home and whether finances would be sufficient for early retirement. In response to these challenges, Brian shared, “One by one, small miracles materialized and put to rest all of our unanswered questions once thought to be roadblocks. It has been a blessing to witness the Lord’s hand as we watched our goals and plans come to fruition.”
Gaylyn feels that through the advancement of technology they will be able to stay connected while overseas, but will miss everyone at home, nonetheless. She opined, “Compared to what the Savior did for us in Gethsemane and on the cross, our mission is the least we can do to give back. In other words, any sacrifice from us would be very small in comparison to His great sacrifice for us. We have a strong desire to help others find the blessings that are waiting for them from a kind and loving Heavenly Father and the peace that can only come by accepting and following Jesus Christ.”
The couple are leaving their children and grandchildren, but according to Gaylyn, “Our children and eight grandchildren are 100% behind our mission. Our married children and their spouses have deep family histories with missionary service, in some cases, going back six generations. It is a heritage they understand, embrace and wholeheartedly support.”