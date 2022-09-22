On Sept. 27, Simon Bastian returns from serving two years as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tacoma, Washington, and Bridgetown, Barbados.
Bastian served the first six months of his mission in Tacoma and the remaining 18 months in Barbados. His first few weeks in Barbados, physical darkness and ash from a volcanic eruption covered the entire island for weeks.
Bastian said, “It happened so fast. My companion and I were in our apartment because of COVID restrictions, and just happened to look out the window to see a black wall of ash and clouds covering the sky racing towards us. It submerged the whole island in a dark, thick smog. When the sun started to show a little, all we could see was grayish ash covering everything in our view.”
A larger problem faced the missionaries as there was very little food for the four missionaries who shared the apartment. “We literally starved for two weeks and rehashed, what we had, which was a couple bags of crackers. We all got one cracker a day for our ‘daily bread.’ What a time to live!”
Bastian continued, “I learned one of life’s most important lessons: be grateful for the small things in life because they really make a difference.”
Despite these hardships, Bastian feels his relationship with the Savior has changed completely. He said, “I started my mission believing that I understood Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, but I did not. (On my mission) I learned who they really are and how they apply to everything and everyone. I know that Jesus Christ is real and that he really cares.”
Shawn Bastian, Simon’s mother, said, “Simon serving a mission has brought us many blessings but the one we are most grateful for is seeing our son’s testimony of the Savior grow. As parents the one thing we want most is to see our children embrace truth and become the best versions of themselves. Jesus Christ and his gospel embody all the things that will bring happiness in this life and the next.
“Simon has spent two years sharing his testimony of Jesus Christ and helping others to find true happiness and truth. As a result, his love of the Savior has grown. That gives us joy.”
When Bastian returns, he plans to find a job and return to welding school at one of the local colleges where he was studying before his mission.