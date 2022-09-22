Simon Bastian.jpeg

Simon Bastian

On Sept. 27, Simon Bastian returns from serving two years as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tacoma, Washington, and Bridgetown, Barbados.

Bastian served the first six months of his mission in Tacoma and the remaining 18 months in Barbados. His first few weeks in Barbados, physical darkness and ash from a volcanic eruption covered the entire island for weeks.

