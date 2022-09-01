Carson Seamans leaves on September 5 to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lisbon, Portugal.
Billy Seamans, Carson’s dad and a local firefighter, EMT shared, “All of life’s experiences (Carson) now gets to share with the people of Portugal, and they’ll love him because he is Carson, and because he loves the Lord.”
Carson Seamans always knew he wanted to serve a mission. He said, “I decided to serve a mission to spread the joy and light the gospel brings to others who need it.”
Even though he is excited, Seamans has lived in Sierra Vista his whole life and says it will not be easy leaving his family and friends. His two sisters, Caroline and Carianne expressed how much they will miss him while he is so far away for the next two years but knows he will have fun and be a good missionary.
His mother, Katharine stated, “It has been a wonderful experience watching Carson and his friends prepare for and receive mission calls. I’m grateful for his willingness to serve and help others. I know that efforts on behalf of our Savior, Jesus Christ are worthwhile ways to help our communities and world. I know blessings come as we all sincerely serve as best as we can.”
His dad added these comments: “It is a wonderful blessing to watch Carson enter the mission field and to know that he has put forth the effort to learn how to serve. He has had many examples in his life, and he has been an example to many. He has learned hard work from many who have shown him and shared their knowledge. (There are) many both within and without the church who have loved him and taught him and have been blessed to know him.”
During high school Seamans swam all four years and ran track for a year. He also plays the piano. He is a member of the Civil Air Patrol and participated in archery and shooting sports with 4H.