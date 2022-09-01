carson

Carson Seamans leaves on September 5 to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lisbon, Portugal.

Billy Seamans, Carson’s dad and a local firefighter, EMT shared, “All of life’s experiences (Carson) now gets to share with the people of Portugal, and they’ll love him because he is Carson, and because he loves the Lord.”

