Sydney Dozier of Bisbee will be leaving on June 8 to serve an 18-month mission in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
For the first part of her mission, Dozier will serve at church historical sites in New York and Pennsylvania.
She stated, “I am still flabbergasted that I have been given the opportunity to go to the historical sites in New York and Pennsylvania, where our church first started. I stand amazed today at the hard work of many people who helped (build up) The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”
Roxanne and Clayton Dozier, Sydney’s parents, are proud of the decision their daughter has made to serve a mission.
“We know she will do an excellent job of teaching the gospel to those who have a desire to learn,” said Roxanne Dozier. “Sydney is such a joy to have in our home and her positive attitude and love for our Savior, Jesus Christ will be a blessing to all those who get the opportunity to meet her.”
Dozier stated that her dad warned her that negative forces would attempt to discourage her from going on a mission. She did not think too much about it until her bank account got compromised, dentist appointments got canceled the day of and she didn’t have the right paperwork for doctors that she needed, and then she had to schedule numerous doctor appointments.
“In short,” Dozier attested, “even though these past few weeks have been the most infuriating and hopeless, it was the results after these hardships that really built my testimony and my desire to serve the Lord.”
Dozier shared, “I have lived in Bisbee for 21 years. I know practically everyone I grew up with. I love this small town because it has helped make me who I am today. I do not know who I would be if I did not have a place like Bisbee to grow up in.”
Dozier attended Bisbee High school and played volleyball all four years, as well as managed the wrestling team for two years. She also attended the Hugh O’ Brian Youth leadership program and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program. For two years she served as a blood drive coordinator and participated in the Border Patrol Explorer program for a year.
Dozier said, “I feel so super excited and ready to leave and start an adventure of my own. (However,) there are those days when I feel sad and depressed because of (leaving my family and friends). I know that with this consecrated time I will be able to help so many more people than just friends and family.”
She added, “I know that when I put my time and effort into the Lord’s work, I will also be counted among the great many who helped mold The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the future. I eagerly await to go on my mission.”
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak