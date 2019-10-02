Daniel Noriega of Douglas recently returned home from serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Puebla, Mexico, the land of his ancestry. He feels that his missionary service helped not only himself, but his family too.
One significant miracle that happened during Daniel’s service regarded his new-born niece. Daniel’s niece was born with a heart problem called Tetralogy of Fallot, where the right ventricle of the heart is enlarged. His older brother, Cosme, related, “It was pretty devastating when the doctors told me about her condition, and that she would have to go through open-heart surgery when she was only six months old. I couldn’t imagine my baby going through such surgery, the pain she would go through after the surgery, and even the worst-case scenario, not being able to withstand the surgery. It was one of the most difficult things I had ever faced in my life.”
He continued, “We prayed a lot as a family and relied on our Heavenly Father. I also had faith and comfort that everything would be okay because my brother was serving the Lord, and because of [his service,] blessings would be poured out upon us. The surgery was a success and she recovered very fast. She was out of the hospital within five days after the surgery, and after two months she was completely healed.”
Daniel feels that miracles occurred in the lives of his other family members as well. Alejandra, his sister, his mother, Virginia, and his father, Cosme, all felt that their family was more united during Daniel’s missionary service and that there was more love between them. His brother Cesar, who served a mission in Chile was reminded of his worth in God’s eyes, and Daniel’s service gave him hope to keep trying.
These blessings were felt by Daniel as he grew and progressed in his love of the Savior, Jesus Christ. He remarked, “My relationship with the Savior has improved a lot. As I read the Book of Mormon, it has helped me to learn more about my Savior and know that he is the Christ, the Firstborn of the Father, the Only Begotten Son in the flesh, the Redeemer of the world. I know with all my heart that He lives. Though we’re not perfect, He’s always there for us. These two years have been the best two years of my life. I’ve learned a lot and I have a great love for this work. I am very sad that my time is already over, but I know that the Lord is pleased by my service.”
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak