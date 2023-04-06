SIERRA VISTA — People of different Christian faiths will be gathering at Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista on Sunday for a multi-denominational Easter Sunrise Service.

Worship for the Comm-Unity celebration starts at 6 a.m. at the pavilion, with attendees coming together to rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

