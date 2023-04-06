SIERRA VISTA — People of different Christian faiths will be gathering at Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista on Sunday for a multi-denominational Easter Sunrise Service.
Worship for the Comm-Unity celebration starts at 6 a.m. at the pavilion, with attendees coming together to rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
“Established as an ecumenical group of pastors to better serve the community in worship, our sunrise service started at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church in 2010, and was later moved to Veterans Park,” said Rev. Mark Perry of Sierra Vista Evangelical Lutheran Church, one of the service’s founding pastors. “A task force of alliance pastors organizes the service and each year we have a different pastor who preaches it.”
The Rev. Justin McPeak of Thunder Mountain Community Church will be conducting this year’s service.
“The service is a joyful joint effort on the part of a lot of pastors from different Christian denominations united in the proclamation and praise of our risen Lord, Jesus Christ,” said Perry, who will be celebrating his last sunrise service in Sierra Vista, as he is leaving the area in May.
While chairs are provided, seating is limited, so attendees may want to bring their own lawn chairs.
Musicians from Move City Church will be the celebration’s worship leaders.
“This is a great event for the community, bringing believers together by celebrating the Son of God with song, praise and message,” said the Rev. Greg Adolf of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
Money collected through a goodwill offering is donated to a faith-based organization, with Care Net Pregnancy Center selected as this year’s recipient, said the Rev. Chuck Carlson, the event’s coordinator.
“Every year our Easter service is a wonderful, joyous celebration,” he said. “It’s always good to see churches coming together in unity to celebrate our risen Lord.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone