For more than 700 years Catholics around the world have been celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi with a solemn eucharistic procession.
On the second Sunday after Pentecost, the Church observes the solemnity of Corpus Christi, which translates from Latin to the “body of Christ.”
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church is celebrating its annual procession at 9 a.m. Sunday with a splash of international color.
As a reflection of the multicultural makeup of St. Andrew parish, the parishioners are invited to wear national dress or costumes from their home countries. The colorful procession features traditional dress from Korea, Vietnam, Mexico, Columbia, Germany, Scotland, Guam and Fiji, representing “a visual proclamation of Christ for the whole world,” said Father Greg Adolf, pastor of St. Andrew Church.
“The consecrated Host is carried from the church in procession,” Adolf said through an email describing the event. “The procession is made up of clergy, Knights of Columbus Honor Guard, the Knights and Dames of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, members of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Cursillo Movement, American Heritage Girls, Lay Carmelites and Legion of Mary.”
Children who have made their First Communion in May and representatives of various ministries active in the parish also are part of the procession.
Participants will join with the choirs in hymns as the procession makes its way around the block to the Divine Mercy Chapel of the church for Benediction. Youth from the Life Teen program will carry processional banners and children enrolled in vacation Bible school will have decorated the procession’s sidewalk route with chalk drawings.
“This year, Father Sameul Jandeh, who is from Nigeria, will carry the Blessed Sacrament under a 100-year-old processional canopy carried by Knights of Columbus,” Adolf said. “This is one of the parish’s largest and most anticipated events of the year.”
The community is invited to witness Sunday’s colorful procession as St. Andrew Catholic Church, located at 800 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista, celebrates the annual Feast of Corpus Christi.
