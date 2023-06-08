procession

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church is celebrating its annual Feast of Corpus Christi procession at 9 a.m. Sunday with a splash of international color.

 Submitted

For more than 700 years Catholics around the world have been celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi with a solemn eucharistic procession.

On the second Sunday after Pentecost, the Church observes the solemnity of Corpus Christi, which translates from Latin to the “body of Christ.”

