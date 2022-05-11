The Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ cordially invites the community to celebrate the installation of Pastor Ken Richardson on Sunday, May 22 at our 9:30 a.m. worship service. The church is located just north of Target at 240 N. State Route 90 Bypass.
Pastor Ken and his wife, Dr. Viktoria Taylor-Richardson, come to us from Rocky Mount, North Carolina. In their 25 years of ministry, they spent the past eight years in Philadelphia where they planted a church in the inner city, and they maintain online communications with The Neighborhood Church International. They also conduct missions work in Kenya, planting churches, supporting pastors and sponsoring an orphanage.
They believe that we are called to take care of people and support them in life’s more difficult moments as well as celebrating the joyous times. They endeavor to be spirit led, biblically grounded and Christ honoring in all they do and accomplish together.
Pastor Ken received his Bachelor of Religion from Liberty University in 2020 and is completing a Master of Divinity. Dr. Viktoria’s Doctor of Ministry in Evangelism and Church Planting was officially conferred on April 25 from the John W. Rawlings School of Theology at Liberty University.
Pastor Ken is a dynamic preacher who spreads the word of God with grace, conviction and love.
Submitted by Irene Close, historian, Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ