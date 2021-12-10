SIERRA VISTA — This year marks the 175th anniversary of the Mormon Battalion and its historical march in support of the Mexican American War that occurred between 1846-1848.
A nine-mile commemorative hike, coordinated by the Tucson Mormon Battalion Monument Foundation, will take place Dec. 11 from the Battle of the Bulls Monument on Charleston Road and the San Pedro River to Fairbank historic townsite on State Route 82, using the established San Pedro River Trail.
Enlistment, or check-in time, begins at 8 a.m. at the monument parking lot. The hike is light to moderate hiking and should take the average hiker about four hours to complete. The hike is approved by the Bureau of Land Management as a public event and supported by the Friends of the San Pedro River.
In mid-December 1846, the battalion’s route went through the San Pedro River Valley. In its only “battle” during its one-year tour of duty, the battalion ran into a large, wild herd of bulls grazing near the river. The bulls stampeded and a skirmish ensued between them and the soldiers. Several bulls were killed, and several men were injured to varying degrees. The exact location is not known, but it is generally believed to have occurred between Charleston Road and SR 82 near the place called “The Narrows.”
The battalion made its way toward the Pueblo of Tucson where a garrison of Mexican soldiers absconded before the battalion’s arrival. The battalion was able to enter the pueblo without incident, and peaceful trading occurred between the Tucsonans and the soldiers.
The battalion eventually made its way to San Diego, arriving Jan. 29, 1847. Under the command of Lt. Col. Philip St. George Cooke, the 500 or so volunteer soldiers, traveling with about 30 women and 50 children, remain the only military unit recruited from a single religion in U.S. military history.
The battalion is historically noted for its contributions to securing a southern logistics route in support of the war efforts. Much of this route was the basis for our modern interstate system between Tucson and San Diego. Utilizing the information gathered by the battalion, future endeavors in the territory for both Mormon settlers and future U.S. Army operations were conducted.
For information about the hike, contact David Barnhill via email at azdzrtfox@hotmail.com, subject “Commemorative Hike.” David is a committee member of the Tucson Mormon Battalion Monument Foundation and is the lead coordinator of this event.
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak