This is the first question from the 1563 Heidelberg Catechism. The Heidelberg Catechism was written by a team of pastors, theologians, and school masters under the direction of the Frederick III, the elector of the Palatinate in modern Germany. One of the purposes of the catechism was to unite various Protestant factions, namely, Lutherans and Reformers. Whether it accomplished this purpose is still yet to be seen.
The opening question seems odd until we remember the historical context. Not only did the Palatinate previously face a deadly plague that greatly increased the infant mortality rate, but there were also numerous wars in the area. People were faced with the threat of death constantly. Thus, in a time of great uncertainty, people were looking for hope, comfort, and assurance.
We tend to ignore the reality of death by living only for the present, by attempting to rising above our creaturely existence. While I am grateful for many great advances for health care, there is the danger of ignoring our present reality. In fact, Scripture tells us that wisdom is only gained when we consider the few days we live: “So teach us to number our days that we may get a heart of wisdom” (Psalm 90:12).
Earlier in the Psalter, David pleads, “O LORD, make me know my end and what is the measure of my days; let me know how fleeting I am! Behold you have made my days a few handbreadths, and my lifetime is as nothing before you” (Psalm 39:4-5).
While our present situation is different than 16th century Heidelberg, Germany, because of medical advancements, we still have in common the reality of death. We cannot take our money with us. Science cannot advance us beyond it. As Isaac Watts once penned in his well known hymn, “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past”, “Time, like and ever-rolling stream, bears all its sons away; they fly forgotten, as a dream dies at the op-‘ning day.”
So, what is your only comfort in life and in death? It is the question that confronts each of us. If we avoid it, we are in danger of foolishness, for wisdom is gained when we number our days. By numbering our days we sift through the shifting sands and rest on the eternal rock of ages. The answer given to the question is the only answer that has defeated death. It is the only answer that gives life, hope, and purpose: “That I am not my own, but belong body and soul, in life and in death, to my faithful Savior Jesus Christ.”
Perhaps this eternal truth can yet unite brothers and sisters in Christ.
The Rev. Judson Marvel is the pastor at Grace Presbyterian Church in Sierra Vista.
