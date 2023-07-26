Judson Marvel

Judson Marvel

“What is your only comfort in life and in death?”

This is the first question from the 1563 Heidelberg Catechism. The Heidelberg Catechism was written by a team of pastors, theologians, and school masters under the direction of the Frederick III, the elector of the Palatinate in modern Germany. One of the purposes of the catechism was to unite various Protestant factions, namely, Lutherans and Reformers. Whether it accomplished this purpose is still yet to be seen.

