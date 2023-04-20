We just celebrated Easter Sunday in the Christian Church, the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead. It reminds us that, one day, we too will die — leaving this world behind for the eternal life that awaits us. Before we get to that final moment, we may find ourselves incapacitated and unable to tell our loved ones or our physicians what we want for our care. We may need to rely upon someone else to speak for us. We need to appoint someone we trust who will carry out our final wishes. Our loved ones want to be clear about what we want when we get close to the end of life so that they can honor our wishes.

Many of us have already taken steps to ensure that these decisions have already been made and recorded on various legal forms, however too many of us wait and procrastinate and may find we waited too long. Others may have done this years ago, but now need to update our information due to changes in health and those we want to appoint as our spokesperson.

