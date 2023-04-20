We just celebrated Easter Sunday in the Christian Church, the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead. It reminds us that, one day, we too will die — leaving this world behind for the eternal life that awaits us. Before we get to that final moment, we may find ourselves incapacitated and unable to tell our loved ones or our physicians what we want for our care. We may need to rely upon someone else to speak for us. We need to appoint someone we trust who will carry out our final wishes. Our loved ones want to be clear about what we want when we get close to the end of life so that they can honor our wishes.
Many of us have already taken steps to ensure that these decisions have already been made and recorded on various legal forms, however too many of us wait and procrastinate and may find we waited too long. Others may have done this years ago, but now need to update our information due to changes in health and those we want to appoint as our spokesperson.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is holding a free workshop to present some of the forms that you may need to complete to record your preferences for end-of-life care. Come learn about the healthcare power of attorney form (how to designate your spokesperson), advanced healthcare directive (how to indicate the type and extent of care you want in your final days), last will and testament (who and how others will receive your estate when you die), and funeral planning (helping others know how you want to be remembered).
Rev. Allison Cornell is an Episcopal Priest and has been a certified hospice chaplain who has helped others with these arrangements for over fourteen years. She is inspired to help others consider their final moments and prepare for as good a death as can be hoped for.
“We don’t usually know when our final days will happen. My mom had some advanced warning in July 2017 when her cancer doctor told her, surprisingly, she maybe had three months left. It was unexpected and heartbreaking news,” Rev. Allison explained. “Mom made it two months before she died. She and I talked in the weeks before her passing and made sure that she had a peaceful passing with her family around her,” Rev. Allison shared. “She was able to tell her pastor what she wanted in her funeral by way of hymns and scripture passages and described her faith for the pastor to speak about her at the service. Rev. Allison concluded, “While we miss her, we know she got what she wanted in her last days and funeral. It was a relief for us to not have to guess.”
Please reserve your seat by calling or emailing Rev. Allison Cornell, Rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 520-458-4432 (office), or email revallison@ststephensaz.org. Workshop will be on Saturday May 13th at 11am til 2pm at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Dr. Sierra Vista, AZ. Salad lunch is included. RSVP by Wednesday May 10th to ensure we have enough copies of forms and lunch goodies.
Submitted by Rev. Allison Cornell, Rector St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
