Ryklee Kynaston

On Sept. 26, Ryklee Kynaston will begin a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Milan, Italy.

A year ago, Kynaston decided he did not want to attend church anymore because of doubts he had. He read 2 Nephi chapter 4, verse 20, in The Book of Mormon which reads, “My God hath been my support; he hath led me through mine afflictions in the wilderness; and he hath preserved me upon the waters of the great deep.”

