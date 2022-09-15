On Sept. 26, Ryklee Kynaston will begin a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Milan, Italy.
A year ago, Kynaston decided he did not want to attend church anymore because of doubts he had. He read 2 Nephi chapter 4, verse 20, in The Book of Mormon which reads, “My God hath been my support; he hath led me through mine afflictions in the wilderness; and he hath preserved me upon the waters of the great deep.”
The next morning, Kynaston woke up with clarity about what to do next. He said, “When I woke up, I started filling out my mission (application) papers. I didn’t think; I just did it.”
His mother, Maria Kynaston, said, “It has been amazing to see Ryklee go through this process of deciding to go on a mission. When he decided to go, that was it. He was ready and took initiative to get everything together. He has grown so much this last year. I am so proud of him.
“Ryklee has always been one who puts his mind to something and gives 101%. I have no doubt that he will do this with serving the Lord. I am so proud of him. I am excited for him to go on a mission to Italy. He will be a great missionary.”
His father, Cole Kynaston, added, “I am so proud of the man Ryklee has become and his willingness to serve the Lord. I am very excited for the experiences that he will gain and moreover, the ways in which his testimony will grow. I am confident that Ryklee’s decision to serve as a full time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will give him a foundation to build a life that represents high standards, morals and a follower of Jesus Christ.”
Kynaston worked to save money for his mission. “That helped me feel like going on a mission was planned and not just a thought,” he said.
The Kynaston family have lived in Sierra Vista for 15 years. Kynaston wrestled for the Buena High School team all four years; two of those years he placed sixth in the state championships. He was a team captain his senior year and earned the MVP award. He also holds a few world titles for Brazilian jiu-jitsu in the Sport Jiu-Jitsu International Federation.
“Serving a mission is one way I can learn to live on my own and strengthen my testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Kynaston said. “I know it will not be easy, but I will make the most of my time in Italy.”