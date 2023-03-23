confidence

A special global program featuring the theme “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!” will be held on the weekend of April 1-2, 2023.

In the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest, surveys indicate that confidence in the future is at an all-time low in many countries, including the United States. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”

Against this backdrop of pessimism, a special global program featuring the theme “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!” will be held on the weekend of April 1-2, 2023. The free 30-minute presentation will be hosted locally at a Tucson Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, with a videoconferencing option available. Please check the “Attend a Meeting” section on the home page of jw.org for local addresses and meeting times.

