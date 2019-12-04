“Come all of you who are weary and heavy of heart” is the invitation extended to all persons who might be interested in attending a “Blue Christmas” service at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Faith Presbyterian Church.
This candle-lighting service of remembrance and hope is created especially for those whose hearts ache during the Christmas season. During this time of year, when most people are filled with joy and happiness, there are those who are experiencing anything but joy.
For that reason, combined members of the Stephen Ministries at Faith Presbyterian and Sierra Vista United Methodist annually invite the community to a “Blue Christmas” service. This candle-lighting service is provided for those that have suffered in the past year or over the past several years. These losses can be anything from death or divorce to loss of relationships, health, home, or work or to anything that’s making it difficult to get through the holiday season.
Faith Presbyterian Church Elder David Rockwell will deliver the message. Rev. Matthew Ashley of Sierra Vista United Methodist Church and Rev. Renée Rico, Transitional Pastor of Faith Presbyterian will also participate.
In the midst of all the holiday noise, the empty chair is the reminder of the first Christmas without the usual traditions of the past. “Blue Christmas” offers a quiet and reflective opportunity to find hope in the midst of chaos, to experience God’s peace in the midst of broken and hurting hearts.
Mary Davis and Dee Ormond, Stephen Leaders, and the Stephen Ministers of Faith Presbyterian Church invite all who might benefit from this special service to join together to remember the one who came to bring light into the darkness. Following the service, Valor Hospice will host a reception in Stevenson Hall.
Faith Presbyterian Church is located at 2053 E. Choctaw Drive, Sierra Vista. Call the church office at 520-378-9400 for more information.
Submitted by Judy Mayhew