howden

From left, Jean Howden, Tina Howden and Lloyd Howden.

 submitted

On July 7, Lloyd and Jean Howden and their daughter, Tina, complete their one-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have been serving as Military Relations missionaries on Fort Huachuca.

On the fort they provided Sunday services for Advanced Individual Training soldiers and their family members, as well as civilians.

