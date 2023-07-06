On July 7, Lloyd and Jean Howden and their daughter, Tina, complete their one-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have been serving as Military Relations missionaries on Fort Huachuca.
On the fort they provided Sunday services for Advanced Individual Training soldiers and their family members, as well as civilians.
Jean noted, “We saw many soldiers receive the blessings of having Christ in their lives.”
They also organized quarterly trips to the Arizona Tucson Temple to allow soldiers to attend. These trips were for anyone who wanted to go. Transportation was provided through the Post Chaplain’s office.
The Howdens also were able to volunteer at the USO on various occasions. They assisted in providing active-duty members and their families a place to gather and enjoy themselves with various free indoor activities, such as pool, air hockey, table tennis, movies, games and having access to computers for studying and printers to print reports.
Tina smiled as she said, “I love being a Military Relations Missionary to help soldiers. I love to help my parents and work at the USO. I love to help others.”
“Our most recent opportunity was to serve as crew leaders for Vacation Bible School,” Jean expressed. “Over 50 military children participated in the weeklong event. The theme of the week was ‘Shine Jesus’ Light,’ and the children were taught about the light of Jesus Christ.”
Lloyd summed up their experience by saying, “It has been rewarding to see the Lord’s hand in the lives of so many who serve this nation as military members. We were very blessed to serve with many who strive to be more like our Savior, Jesus Christ, by serving others.”
Jean continued, “Many soldiers were grateful to have someone to talk to, to get a break from the demands of the daily routine, or to have an opportunity be spiritually uplifted. As we have served this past year, we have become closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ as we see how they bless others. Their love for all has deepened our love for each other as a family and for others. We hope to serve another mission in the future.”
