“I knew that the wheelchair was an ultimate destination, but that didn’t mean I had to like it,” said Luis Robles of Tucson.
Robles suffers from polio, a disabling disease that affects the muscles in the body and can lead to paralysis.
Diagnosed at a very young age, Robles has chronic pain, limited mobility and other challenges as well.
“Sometimes the way people look at you, I tend to ignore that. It doesn’t bother me, but yeah, there are times I think about that,” he said.
Robles, who is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, was always encouraged by his parents not to make excuses but to do his best and to look to the Bible’s message for comfort and hope.
“I think of Isaiah 41:10. Jehovah (God) is there,” he said. “Many times in my life, whether I recognized it at the time or not, he was there.”
About his hope for the future, he said, “When I will be in Paradise … I’ll be able to get up in the morning, no aches and pains … do what I want … go outside, run, enjoy good health.”
This spring, after two years of holding religious services in a virtual format, Robles joined millions of Witnesses worldwide, inviting all to hear about that hope in a Bible-based lecture to be held at a local Kingdom Hall during the week of April 4. This special presentation titled, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” comes at a very special time for Jehovah’s Witnesses locally, who will be heading back to their meeting places April 1 for the first time in two years.
“We’re overjoyed to be able to come together again in person at this very special time,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This event takes on a new dimension as we return to our Kingdom Halls and invite our neighbors to join us. It’s very exciting!”
Congregations will also offer a videoconferencing option for all congregants and visitors.
Faith in that coming reality proved life-changing for Las Vegas teen Hailey-Ann Seavey.
By her sophomore year of high school, painful memories of past trauma left Seavey unable to envision a future worth living for.
“I kept cycling through the same negative feelings over and over,” she said. “I thought, ‘If this is how my life is going to be, what’s the point?’ “
Seavey confided in a classmate, who comforted her with the Bible’s promise of a future when pains of the past will plague no one.
Hope began to rise in Seavey’s heart. She started an in-depth study of the Bible and accepted her schoolmate’s invitation to attend congregation meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses; soon, she was sharing her newfound hope with others.
“Learning what the Bible teaches gave me something to look forward to,” said Seavey, now 18. “I feel refreshed and uplifted, and I want others to have that too.”
Mike O’Connell, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, finds comfort in the same Bible promises.
His wife, Dee, contracted COVID-19 last year while hospitalized with a stroke and died just days before their 39th wedding anniversary.
“I miss everything about her,” said O’Connell.
Picturing how he will welcome her back in the global resurrection to life on Earth as described in Scripture helps O’Connell endure the pain of Dee’s absence.
“I have no doubt I’ll see her again,” he said. “Staying focused on that time keeps my hope alive.”
The 30-minute program “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” will be hosted worldwide by congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in person at local Kingdom Halls. The public is also invited the following week to the annual Memorial observance of Jesus Christ’s death on the evening of Friday, April 15.
Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Information on attending locally is available at www.jw.org.
“In times like these, we need hope more than ever,” said Hendriks. “Hope helps a person look ahead with courage and confidence to the fulfillment of God’s beautiful promises. That’s why attending one of these special programs can be life-changing.”
Submitted by Peter Aros, Tombstone