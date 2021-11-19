I am doing something today that departs from my usual approach. I am most interested in being thankful, but I am surveying three verses, instead of one, that appear sequentially in Colossians. All three of them mention being thankful along with something else.
The first is Colossians 3:15: “And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.”
The writer, the Apostle Paul, was teaching his literary audience how to live in all the circumstances of life. These three verses bring to a conclusion the general section, that is, the section applicable to everyone, before he launches into specific groups such as wives, husbands, children, fathers, etc. So it doesn’t matter what positions you hold socially in life — this is for you!
In the first of the three verses, he speaks of the peace of God ruling in the hearts of everyone in the congregation. That’s a good reminder, because sometimes it doesn’t. Then he tacks on the command to be thankful. Actually three different words are used in our three verses for being thankful, but they are closely related and have the same root in the Greek. In fact, the root word appears in the next verse. But in this verse the word is an adjective — you are supposed to be able to be described this way. It is a command that you show this character trait as though you can choose to do so. And with the help of the Holy Spirit you surely can.
Next is Colossians 3:16: “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.”
Continuing in the context of the local church, there needs to be an emphasis on Bible study. But this goes beyond study to actually allowing what you learn to impact you and direct your life. One form of teaching, perhaps often overlooked today, is via music with lyrics that are true and understood. As you sing, grace is to be the attitude accompanying the music. “Grace” is our word here, and some versions render it as the King James Version, which we have used here, but some have a word like “thankfulness.” The word which we would usually translate “grace” is the root of thanksgiving.
Actually, “thankfulness” is a good translation here, because thankfulness or gratitude is the appropriate response to grace. How do you react to something that has been freely given to you? The best way is with thankfulness. So you can read “grace” as the attitude for singing, but thankfulness might be even more nearly accurate.
Then finally we arrive at the third verse in this trio. Colossians 3:17 says: “And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.”
This is a summary statement as it addresses all you do in word or deed. Sometimes we might not recognize talking as doing anything, but it is. ‘I was not doing anything,’ just talking, is a response we sometimes give, but it is inaccurate. When we talk, we are doing something.
Everything we say or do in life should reflect well on the Lord’s name, and then again it should be accompanied by giving thanks which is destined to reach God the Father through Jesus our Mediator.
Our word in this verse is “giving thanks.” It is spelled almost the same (in Greek) as the word in verse 15 except that it is a participle instead of an adjective. And the participle is present tense indicating that this is our typical, ongoing attitude throughout life.
So three verses in a row mention thanksgiving in some form as an accompaniment to other activities. This should be pervasive in our lives in the congregation and beyond.
Besides the turkey and football this coming Thanksgiving Day, you and I might take a few moments to consider what is written in Colossians 3. (You are also welcome to read the rest of the chapter!) Do you exhibit thankfulness as you meet with the assembly of saints in the music and in the proclamation of God’s word? Do you allow that same thankfulness to be present in everything you say and do the remainder of the week? It’s a healthy trait, and it honors the Lord.